Former Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman announced Sunday that he plans to transfer to Michigan after he threw for 33 touchdowns and 17 interceptions during three seasons with the Red Raiders. Bowman will enter a quarterback competition featuring redshirt sophomore Cade McNamara, redshirt freshman Dan Villari and five-star true freshman J.J. McCarthy.

Finding quality quarterback play has been a struggle for the Wolverines under Jim Harbaugh, and adding Bowman to the depth chart will give the program another option at the position. Bowman will be able to play immediately as a graduate transfer and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after being listed as a redshirt sophomore this past season.

"I want to thank Coach Kingsbury for seeing something in me that no other Big 12 school saw in me giving men an opportunity to attend this amazing university," Bowman wrote when announcing his intent to transfer. "I also want to thank Coach Wells for the opportunity to represent this program the past two years. Most importantly, I want to thank each and every single one of my teammates I have had the honor of playing with here at Texas Tech. I have made countless lifelong friends and memories during my time in Lubbock. The hard work that goes into playing at this level was always easier because of the bonds we were all able to create."

Bowman has dealt with injuries throughout his career. When healthy, though, he's outplayed the three-star rating he received as the No. 37 ranked pro-style quarterback by 247Sports in the 2018 class. The Grapevine, Texas, native was particularly impressive as a freshman, when he threw for 2,638 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 69.8% of his passes in eight appearances before a collapsed lung ended his season.