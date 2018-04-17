Michigan police reportedly respond to perceived threats from ex-player to Jim Harbaugh

Former Michigan linebacker Elysee Mbem-Bosse sent out a series of disturbing tweets of a threatening nature on Monday evening. Buried within the tweets was one in particular that tagged wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh.

Now, campus police are responding.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police have reportedly met with football and athletic department staff members to gather information on Mbem-Bosse and his whereabouts following a string of tweets in which the player said, among other things, "Michigan is open carry. Let's not forget." and "Let's not have a murder case on your hands."

Michigan has not yet responded to a request from CBS Sports seeking further clarification on the nature of the tweets or the overall incident itself.

Though they've since been deleted, the tweets made their way on to Reddit via screenshots from user cappy412. Mbem-Bosse's account has also been switched to private. Due to some of the language in the tweets, we can't show them all (but here are some of the links). Here's one in particular in which Mbem-Bosse makes a pretty clear threat.

The backstory on this is vague. Mbem-Bosse was apparently suspended from the team for unknown reasons -- though he says it was in the wake of a "family crisis."

At best, these were regrettable tweets with no real intent behind them, an example of all that can be wrong with social media. At worst, they were legitimate threats. And with the country on high alert in the wake of mass shootings, they should be taken seriously.

However, specifics in this case at the moment are basically non-existent.

A former three-star recruit who signed with Michigan in 2016, Mbem-Bosse contributed as a backup and on special teams during his first two seasons. He is not listed on the Wolverines' most recent spring roster.