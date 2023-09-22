Who's Playing
Maryland Terrapins @ Michigan State Spartans
Current Records: Maryland 3-0, Michigan State 2-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Maryland have so far played every game this season on their home-field, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. The Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. Maryland will be looking to extend their current 5-game winning streak.
Last Friday, Maryland's game was all tied up 14-14 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They steamrolled past Virginia 42-14 at home.
QB Taulia Tagovailoa looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 342 yards and a touchdown. Tagovailoa wound up with a passer rating of 170.1. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from RB Colby McDonald, who rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 45 points the game before, Michigan State faltered in their contest on Saturday. They were pulverized by Washington 41-7. Michigan State were in a tough position after the first half, with the score sitting at 35-0.
Looking ahead, Maryland shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.
Maryland steamrolled past Michigan State in their previous matchup last October by a score of 27-13. The rematch might be a little tougher for Maryland since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Maryland is a big 7.5-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 53.5 points.
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan State has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Maryland.
- Oct 01, 2022 - Maryland 27 vs. Michigan State 13
- Nov 13, 2021 - Michigan State 40 vs. Maryland 21
- Nov 30, 2019 - Michigan State 19 vs. Maryland 16
- Nov 03, 2018 - Michigan State 24 vs. Maryland 3
- Nov 18, 2017 - Michigan State 17 vs. Maryland 7
- Oct 22, 2016 - Maryland 28 vs. Michigan State 17
- Nov 14, 2015 - Michigan State 24 vs. Maryland 7