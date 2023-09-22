Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Maryland 3-0, Michigan State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: NBC

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Maryland have so far played every game this season on their home-field, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. The Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. Maryland will be looking to extend their current 5-game winning streak.

Last Friday, Maryland's game was all tied up 14-14 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They steamrolled past Virginia 42-14 at home.

QB Taulia Tagovailoa looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 342 yards and a touchdown. Tagovailoa wound up with a passer rating of 170.1. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from RB Colby McDonald, who rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 45 points the game before, Michigan State faltered in their contest on Saturday. They were pulverized by Washington 41-7. Michigan State were in a tough position after the first half, with the score sitting at 35-0.

Looking ahead, Maryland shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Maryland steamrolled past Michigan State in their previous matchup last October by a score of 27-13. The rematch might be a little tougher for Maryland since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Maryland is a big 7.5-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Maryland.