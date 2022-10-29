No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) host the Michigan State Spartans (3-4) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday evening as these in-state rivals battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. These teams have gone in different directions the past few weeks. Michigan State has dropped four of its last five outings, though the Spartans did get past Wisconsin 34-28 in double overtime last week. Meanwhile, the Wolverines blasted No. 13 Penn State 41-17 on Oct. 15 and had a bye in Week 8.

Kickoff from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 22.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Michigan odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 55. Before making any Michigan vs. Michigan State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Michigan vs. Michigan State spread: Wolverines -22.5

Michigan vs. Michigan State over/under: 55 points

Michigan vs. Michigan State money line: Michigan -2000, Michigan State +1050

MSU: Spartans are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games in October

MICH: Wolverines are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games vs. a team with a losing road record

Why Michigan can cover

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been keeping the offense in rhythm throughout the year. McCarthy owns the arm talent to zip the ball around the field. The Illinois native also hasn't been putting the ball in harm's way. McCarthy has completed 77% of his throws for 1,297 yards with nine passing touchdowns but only two interceptions. On Oct. 8, he went 28 of 36 with 304 yards and three passing scores.

Senior receiver Ronnie Bell is the go-to option in the passing attack. Bell has long arms that allow him to outstretch opposing defenders. The Missouri native owns reliable hands and can be a threat in open space. Bell has 35 receptions for 429 yards and one touchdown. On Oct. 8, he reeled in 11 passes for 121 yards.

Why Michigan State can cover

Junior quarterback Payton Thorne is the signal caller for the Spartans. Thorne owns a strong throwing arm and is able to push the ball downfield. The Illinois native has confidence and that rubs off on his teammates. He has thrown for 1,499 yards with 11 passing touchdowns. On Oct. 15, he went 21 of 28 for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Jalen Berger shows good vision and explosion once he gets upfield. Berger is an aggressive runner who is tough to bring down. The New Jersey native is leading the team with 80 carries for 367 yards and five touchdowns. In the win over Wisconsin, he amassed 59 yards and one touchdown.

