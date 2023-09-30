The Nebraska Cornhuskers host the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium for a week 5 college football matchup on Saturday. It's the first road matchup of the season for Michigan (4-0), and the Wolverines have cruised so far. A 31-7 victory in their Big Ten opener last week was their fourth victory by at least 24 points. The Cornhuskers (2-2) look to be making some progress under new coach Matt Rhule, with consecutive victories. They beat Louisiana Tech 28-14 in Lincoln last week, and both losses came on the road. The Wolverines have won three straight meetings, including a 34-3 victory in Ann Arbor last November.

Michigan vs. Nebraska spread: Wolverines -17.5

Michigan vs. Nebraska over/under: 40 points

Michigan vs. Nebraska money line: Wolverines -1053, Cornhuskers +659

MICH: The Wolverines are 6-2-1 ATS in conference games since 2022.

NEB: The Huskers are 6-4 ATS in its past 10 Big Ten matchups.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan's defense has risen to every challenge so far, and while the opposition hasn't been daunting, Nebraska isn't particularly dangerous. The Wolverines lead the nation in scoring defense (5.8 points per game), while the Huskers are 103rd on offense (21.8). Michigan averages 31.8 points (40th), and quarterback J.J. McCarthy leads the nation in completion percentage (79.8). The junior has 915 passing yards, averaging 10.3 per attempt, and eight TD passes.

Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson both average more than 17 yards per reception, and Wilson has scored six touchdowns. Running back Blake Corum is the workhorse, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He has 26 rushing TDs since the start of last season, six more than any other FBS player. The defense will make Nebraska run it, as the Huskers are 123rd in passing offense, while UM ranks fifth against the pass. The Wolverines allow 2.8 yards per carry (13th). See which team to pick here.

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska has been playing smothering defense, especially against the run. The Huskers are allowing 4.2 yards per play (12th in FBS) and a paltry 1.8 yards per rush (second). Opponents are scoring 18.5 points per game (28th), but only Colorado scored more than 14, and NU turnovers created a lot of extra chances. Nebraska turned the ball over eight times in the first two games but just once over its two victories.

The last meeting between these teams in Lincoln finished 32-29 in favor of the Wolverines. The Memorial Stadium crowd will be tough on UM's offense. Rhule also will have his team believing it can pull off the upset. The former Carolina Panthers coach had success at Temple and Baylor and is expected to do the same here. The Huskers have rushed for 526 yards over their two victories, 255 from quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, starting in place of the injured Jeff Sims. See which team to pick here.

