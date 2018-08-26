Michigan WR Tarik Black suffers another foot injury ahead of 2018 season opener
Black missed 10 games in the 2017 season with a foot injury as well
Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black simply can't seem to stay healthy.
The university announced on Sunday that Black sustained an unspecified injury to his right foot during the team's practice
on Saturday. A timetable for his return has not yet been set. Black was a projected starter for the season opener against Notre Dame.
"The Michigan football program announced that wide receiver Tarik Black sustained a right foot injury at Saturday's practice. Tarik is currently being evaluated and no definitive time frame has been determined for his return to play," Michigan said in a statement.
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports, however, that Black has broken that right foot.
This would be particularly bad luck for Black since he missed 10 games last season with a broken left foot. He was an immediate star as a freshman with 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown through the first three games, which at the time led the team.
Fellow sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones, who had 22 catches for 277 yards in 2017, figures to be the top outside receiver with Black injured. The Wolverines also return senior Grant Perry, the team's leader in receptions (25) and yards (307). Still, with Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson named the starting quarterback just last week, Michigan's passing offense has a chance to trend upward after finishing as one of the Big Ten's worst a season ago.
With Black out, however, that passing game has taken a hit.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nebraska names Martinez starting QB
Frost has his man under center in Lincoln
-
Week Zero scores, schedule, live updates
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from the four 2018 Week Zero games
-
Duquesne vs. UMass odds, top picks
Micah Roberts set lines for the largest sports books in Las Vegas
-
Hawaii at Colorado State pick, TV info
Mountain West play kicks off on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado
-
Colorado State vs. Hawaii odds and picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Hawaii vs. Colorado State game 10,000 tim...
-
Aug. 25 College football odds, top picks
SportsLine's experts are going bold for college football's opening day