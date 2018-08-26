Michigan WR Tarik Black suffers another foot injury ahead of 2018 season opener

Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black simply can't seem to stay healthy.

The university announced on Sunday that Black sustained an unspecified injury to his right foot during the team's practice

on Saturday. A timetable for his return has not yet been set. Black was a projected starter for the season opener against Notre Dame.

"The Michigan football program announced that wide receiver Tarik Black sustained a right foot injury at Saturday's practice. Tarik is currently being evaluated and no definitive time frame has been determined for his return to play," Michigan said in a statement.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports, however, that Black has broken that right foot.

SOURCE: #Michigan WR Tarik Black is feared to have broken his foot Saturday at practice and is expected to miss an extended amount of time this season. He is considered to be one of UM's top weapons. He missed 10 games last year with a foot injury. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 26, 2018

This would be particularly bad luck for Black since he missed 10 games last season with a broken left foot. He was an immediate star as a freshman with 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown through the first three games, which at the time led the team.

Fellow sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones, who had 22 catches for 277 yards in 2017, figures to be the top outside receiver with Black injured. The Wolverines also return senior Grant Perry, the team's leader in receptions (25) and yards (307). Still, with Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson named the starting quarterback just last week, Michigan's passing offense has a chance to trend upward after finishing as one of the Big Ten's worst a season ago.

With Black out, however, that passing game has taken a hit.