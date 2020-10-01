Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Western Kentucky 0-2; Middle Tenn. 0-3

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are 4-1 against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Hilltoppers will take on Middle Tenn. at 5 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium after a week off. WKU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.

Last week, WKU was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Liberty Flames 30-24. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for WKU to swallow was that they had been favored by 14.5 points coming into the game. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of QB Tyrrell Pigrome, who passed for three TDs and 193 yards on 25 attempts in addition to picking up 62 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. might have drawn first blood against the UTSA Roadrunners on Friday, but it was UTSA who got the last laugh. It was close but no cigar for the Blue Raiders as they fell 37-35 to the Roadrunners. Despite the defeat, Middle Tenn. had strong showings from RB Chaton Mobley, who punched in two rushing touchdowns in addition to snatching one receiving TD, and QB Asher O'Hara, who passed for three TDs and 372 yards on 47 attempts in addition to picking up 61 yards on the ground. Mobley's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Troy Trojans last week.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Kentucky have won four out of their last five games against Middle Tenn.