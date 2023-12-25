The 2023 Quick Lane Bowl is set for Tuesday afternoon at Ford Field in Detroit. The Bowling Green Falcons take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a battle between midwest programs. Bowling Green is 7-5 overall this season and 5-1 in the last six games. Minnesota is 5-7 overall and aiming to stop a four-game losing streak under P.J. Fleck.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET in Detroit. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Gophers as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 39.5 in the latest Bowling Green vs. Minnesota odds. Before making any Bowling Green vs. Minnesota picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It entered bowl season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bowling Green vs. Minnesota and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several college football betting lines and trends for Bowling Green vs. Minnesota:

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota spread: Minnesota -3.5

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota over/under: 39.5 points

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota money line: Minnesota -178, Bowling Green +148

BG: The Falcons are 8-4 against the spread this season

MINN: The Gophers are 3-9 against the spread this season

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota picks: See picks at SportsLine



Bowling Green vs. Minnesota live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why Bowling Green can cover

Bowling Green has an appetizing defensive matchup on Tuesday. The Falcons have the most takeaways (27) in FBS this season, and Bowling Green also finished in the top three of the MAC with 33 sacks this season. That havoc creation comes in handy in any matchup, and Bowling Green produced strong figures in points allowed (23.5 per game), pass completion rate allowed (59.9%) and yards per carry allowed (3.9). This is also a favorable situation for Bowling Green, with Minnesota starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in the transfer portal.

That is a notable absence for the Gophers, and Minnesota also ranks near the bottom among Power 5 programs in myriad offensive categories this season. That includes Minnesota's scoring average of only 20.2 points per game, and the Gophers fall in the bottom five in total yardage (302.6 per game), yards per play (4.8), offensive touchdowns (25) and passing yards (153.2 per game). Minnesota's passing game was already struggling at full strength, completing only 52.7% of passes for 14 touchdowns in 12 games. Minnesota is also averaging fewer than four yards per rush attempt and converting fewer than 35% of third down opportunities in 2023. See which team to pick here.

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota's recent bowl history is quite encouraging. The Gophers are 4-0 in bowl games under Fleck, and Minnesota has an active six-game bowl winning streak. That ties Minnesota with Georgia for the longest active mark in FBS. While the Gophers are operating without a few key pieces due to injuries, transfers and opt-outs, senior wide receiver Daniel Jackson is a dynamic figure for the Minnesota offense. Jackson caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdowns in Minnesota's regular season finale against Wisconsin, and he has at least 119 receiving yards in three of the last five games.

Over the full season, Jackson is No. 3 in the Big Ten with 831 receiving yards, and he ranks No. 4 in the conference with 57 receptions. From there, Jackson has eight receiving touchdowns, No. 3 in the Big Ten, and he is flanked by a solid running game. Minnesota had four rushers with at least 230 yards this season, and the Golden Gophers project to have an athleticism advantage against Bowling Green. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bowling Green vs. Minnesota picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, with three players projected to exceed 60 rushing yards. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bowling Green vs. Minnesota? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that's up over $2,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.