The Minnesota Golden Gophers aim to end the 2023 season on a high note on Tuesday. P.J. Fleck and the Gophers lost the last four regular season games this season, falling to 5-7 overall. Minnesota will face the Bowling Green Falcons in the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit. The Falcons are 7-5 overall and 5-1 in the last six games.

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota spread: Minnesota -3.5

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota over/under: 39.5 points

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota money line: Minnesota -179, Bowling Green +149

BG: The Falcons are 8-4 against the spread this season

MINN: The Gophers are 3-9 against the spread this season

Why Bowling Green can cover

Bowling Green projects well on both sides of the ball in this matchup. The Falcons are averaging more than 140 rushing yards per game with 20 rushing touchdowns this season, and Bowling Green also ranked in the top three of the MAC with 7.0 yards per pass attempt. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is arguably the leader of the unit, and he was a first team All-MAC selection after leading the conference among tight ends with 39 receptions, six touchdowns and 573 receiving yards. Minnesota is allowing more than 35 points per game over the last four outings, and the Gophers rank dead-last in the Big Ten in allowing opponents to convert 47.2% of third down chances.

On defense, Bowling Green led FBS with 27 takeaways during the regular season, and the Falcons also have 33 sacks in 2023. Minnesota's offense is missing key pieces, including starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, and the Gophers are in the bottom six among Power 5 programs in points per game, yards per game, yards per play, offensive touchdowns and passing yards this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota's recent bowl history is quite encouraging. The Gophers are 4-0 in bowl games under Fleck, and Minnesota has an active six-game bowl winning streak. That ties Minnesota with Georgia for the longest active mark in FBS. While the Gophers are operating without a few key pieces due to injuries, transfers and opt-outs, senior wide receiver Daniel Jackson is a dynamic figure for the Minnesota offense. Jackson caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdowns in Minnesota's regular season finale against Wisconsin, and he has at least 119 receiving yards in three of the last five games.

Over the full season, Jackson is No. 3 in the Big Ten with 831 receiving yards, and he ranks No. 4 in the conference with 57 receptions. From there, Jackson has eight receiving touchdowns, No. 3 in the Big Ten, and he is flanked by a solid running game. Minnesota had four rushers with at least 230 yards this season, and the Golden Gophers project to have an athleticism advantage against Bowling Green. See which team to pick here.

