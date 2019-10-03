Minnesota vs. Illinois: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Minnesota vs. Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 4-0-0; Illinois 2-2-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Minnesota and Illinois will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. Minnesota has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Golden Gophers might be getting used to good results now that the team has four wins in a row. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Purdue last week, winning 38-31. Minnesota's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tanner Morgan, who passed for 396 yards and four touchdowns, and Rashod Bateman, who caught six passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Bateman didn't help his team much against Ga. Southern three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Two weeks ago, Illinois wasn't able to make up for their 54-35 loss to Nebraska when they last met November of last year. Illinois was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 42-38 to Nebraska. It was a tough break for Illinois, who improved upon an already decent score from three weeks ago but lost both times.
The Golden Gophers suffered a grim 55-31 defeat to the Fighting Illini when the two teams last met in November of last year. Maybe the Golden Gophers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Gophers are a big 14-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Minnesota have won three out of their last four games against Illinois.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Illinois 55 vs. Minnesota 31
- Oct 21, 2017 - Minnesota 24 vs. Illinois 17
- Oct 29, 2016 - Minnesota 40 vs. Illinois 17
- Nov 21, 2015 - Minnesota 32 vs. Illinois 23
