Mississippi State vs. Arkansas odds: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven model

Mississippi State will look to halt its four game losing skid on Saturday when the Bulldogs travel to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bulldogs (3-5) have won just one of their last six games, while the Razorbacks (2-6) have lost five straight, which includes a 48-7 loss against Alabama in their last outing. Saturday's SEC West showdown is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. Arkansas has dominated the Bulldogs on its home turf, winning seven of its last 10 games against Mississippi State at home. However, the Bulldogs are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Mississippi State vs. Arkansas odds, while the over-under is set at 58.5.

The Razorbacks played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 48-7 blowout to Alabama last week. Arkansas was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 41-0. And while Alabama can make just about any team look undermanned, four turnovers for a second week in a row doesn't bode well for the Razorbacks. Quarterback Nick Starkel has now thrown 10 interceptions against just seven touchdown passes on the year. However, one of the bright spots for Arkansas this season has been running back Rakeem Boyd, who has rushed for 706 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Meanwhile, the model has taken into account that Mississippi State has dominated this series of late. In fact, the Bulldogs are 6-1 in their last seven games against Arkansas. Last season, the Bulldogs demolished Arkansas, beating the Razorbacks by a final score of 52-6.

In order to win their first road game this season, Mississippi State will need to run the ball effectively. Running back Kylin Hill has been Mississippi State's best playmaker this season, having racked up 793 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 155 carries. The Bulldogs will look to get Hill going early and often against an Arkansas defense that is giving up 191.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks 97th in the country.

