The Ole Miss Rebels will look to win 10 games in a season for just the second time in program history when they hit the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 2023 Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. The Rebels' only previous 10-win season came in 2021 when they went 10-3 and reached the Sugar Bowl. This season, Ole Miss (9-2 overall, 5-2 in SEC) is positioned to reach another New Year's Day bowl game with a victory on Thursday. Meanwhile, Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6) will be playing its second game under interim coach Greg Knox, who took over for the fired Zach Arnett last week.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rebels are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss spread: Rebels -10.5

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss over/under: 54.5 points

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss money line: Rebels -406, Bulldogs +312

MISS: The Rebels rank fourth in the country in fewest turnovers (seven)

MSST: LB Jett Johnson leads the conference in total tackles (99)

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels have a plethora of pass-catching weapons. Ole Miss is one of just two teams in the country with three 700-yard receivers: Tre Harris (824), Jordan Watkins (734) and Dayton Wade (755). Harris, a transfer from Louisiana Tech, is the only FBS receiver this season with both a 200-yard game and a four-touchdown performance. Ole Miss' receivers have a plus matchup against a Mississippi State defense that ranks 115th in the country in pass efficiency defense (148.80).

In addition, Ole Miss faces a Bulldogs offense that has struggled all season. Mississippi State ranks 103rd in the nation in total offense (330.9 yards per game) and 92nd in scoring offense (23.2 points per game). See which team to pick here.

Why Mississippi State can cover

The Bulldogs have two prolific tacklers in senior linebackers Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson. Johnson and Watson rank first and second in the conference in total tackles, with 117 and 116 respectively. They have a chance to be the only players to finish first and second in the SEC in tackles in back-to-back seasons since tackles became an official stat in 2000.

In addition, Mississippi State has an experienced, all-purpose back in Jo'Quavious Marks. Since 2020, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Marks is one of three running backs to have at least 1,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 career receiving yards. The other two were Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State) and Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech and Alabama), who are now both in the NFL. See which team to pick here.

