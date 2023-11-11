The No. 14 Missouri Tigers will host the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC on CBS matchup on Saturday. Both teams are 7-2 on the season and are hoping to keep themselves on the fringes of the College Football Playoff conversation and in the hunt for a New Year's Six bowl invite with a win. Tennessee has won four in a row to take a 6-5 all-time lead in the series and the Volunteers have also covered the spread in each of those four meetings.

This season, both teams are 6-3 against the spread with covers in five of their last six games. The Volunteers are listed as 2.5-point favorites in the Tennessee vs. Missouri odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is at 58.5 points. Before making any Tennessee vs. Missouri picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Missouri vs. Tennessee:

Missouri vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -1.5

Missouri vs. Tennessee over/under: 57 points

Missouri vs. Tennessee money line: Tennessee -124, Missouri +104

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers had the nation's best scoring offense last season but with Hendon Hooker and their top two wide receivers drafted in the spring, it's a new-look Tennessee offense. Joe Milton III hasn't had the same level of success down the field as Hooker but the veteran is completing 65.4% of his passes and has thrown 15 touchdowns against only four interceptions.

However, this is a team that will hope to win the game at the line of scrimmage on Saturday. The Volunteers are averaging 227.8 yards per game on the ground this season while limiting opponents to just 97.3 rushing yards per contest. Milton, Jaylen Wright, Dylan Sampson and Jabari Small give Tennessee four viable running options at any given time and they'll look to overpower a Missouri defense that gave up 274 rushing yards in a loss to LSU earlier this year. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has turned himself into one of the SEC's best in his second full season as a starter. After averaging 7.2 yards per pass attempt in 2022, Cook is averaging 9.1 yards per attempt this season and has thrown for 2,471 yards and 16 touchdowns with only five interceptions. Cook has also rushed for 173 yards and five scores.

Luther Burden has been Cook's favorite target so far in 2023, catching 64 passes for 958 yards and seven touchdowns. The dynamic sophomore receiver scored against Tennessee last year and has had at least 96 receiving yards in seven of nine games this season, though he has been limited in practice this week with an undisclosed injury. The Volunteers will be without top cornerback Kamal Hadden after he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery following Tennessee's loss to Alabama. See picks at SportsLine.

