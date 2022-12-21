Matayo Uiagalelei, a five-star EDGE prospect from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, committed to Oregon on Wednesday afternoon. The announcement was made by his high school coach as Uiagalelei was sick and needed to receive a blood transfusion, which left him unable to attend the ceremony at St. John Bosco High School. Uiagalelei chose the Ducks over Ohio State and USC.

Uiagalelei, the brother of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, is the No. 17 overall player and second-ranked EDGE in the current recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder, was one of two top 20 prospects who entered the early signing period uncommitted.

Chris Singletary, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Uiagalelei.

"This top notch edge has unique athleticism for someone his size," Singletary wrote. "Possessing excellent agility, change of direction, bend and power makes him one of the best players in the country. He is light on his feet and plays with very good power and technique on the edge and in the run game with room to continue to develop and improve. As a pass rusher he does a good job using speed to power as well as having a good dip and rip move and always using active hands to prevent lineman from latching on to him. He consistently gains ground on his rush without stopping his feet."

Uiagalelei also played tight end at St. John Bosco, which has helped him develop into a tremendous athlete.

"As he continues to mature physically, gains strength and maintain his athleticism he is a player that can play up and down the defensive line and on the edge," Singletary wrote. "His potential is unlimited, he has the profile and ability to be an early starter and multiple all-conference performer in college."