Navy vs. Air Force: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Navy vs. Air Force football game
Who's Playing
Navy (home) vs. Air Force (away)
Current Records: Navy 2-1-0; Air Force 3-1-0
What to Know
Air Force will face off against Navy on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Air Force doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Falcons didn't have too much trouble with San Jose State last week as they won 41-24. The Falcons can attribute much of their success to FB Taven Birdow, who rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Birdow has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, if Navy was riding high off their 42-10 takedown of East Carolina three weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Navy came up short against Memphis, falling 35-23. Navy might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 22-21 win against Memphis when they last met September of last year.
Air Force's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Navy's loss dropped them down to 2-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Midshipmen enter the contest with 344.70 rushing yards per game on average, good for best in the nation. The Falcons are not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they rank second in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 332.80 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Falcons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Navy and Air Force both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Air Force 35 vs. Navy 7
- Oct 07, 2017 - Navy 48 vs. Air Force 45
- Oct 01, 2016 - Air Force 28 vs. Navy 14
- Oct 03, 2015 - Navy 33 vs. Air Force 11
