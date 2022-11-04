The No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons will try to bounce back from their worst outing of the season when they face the No. 22 NC State Wolfpack on Saturday night. Wake Forest committed eight turnovers in a 48-21 loss to Louisville, including six in the third quarter. NC State erased a 21-3 deficit in a 22-21 win over Virginia Tech last week. Wake Forest is 6-2 against the spread, while NC State is 2-6 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Demon Deacons are favored by 3.5 points in the latest NC State vs. Wake Forest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 54. Before entering any Wake Forest vs. NC State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on NC State vs. Wake Forest and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for NC State vs. Wake Forest:

NC State vs. Wake Forest spread: NC State +3.5

NC State vs. Wake Forest over/under: 54 points

NC State vs. Wake Forest money line: NC State 150, Wake Forest -178

NC State vs. Wake Forest picks: See picks here

Why NC State can cover

NC State suffered a scare against Virginia Tech in its last game, but it used a trio of touchdown passes in the second half to pick up a 22-21 win. The Wolfpack are without starting quarterback Devin Leary (pectoral) for the remainder of the season, but freshman MJ Morris completed 20 of 29 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 35 yards and was named the ACC Freshman of the Week.

The Wolfpack have been nearly untouchable at home in recent years, winning 15 straight games at Carter-Finley Stadium. They have the sixth-longest home winning streak in college football and have not lost to Wake Forest at home since 2018. The Demon Deacons are coming off a terrible showing last week, making them a tough team to trust on the road.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake Forest was undone by turnovers against Louisville last week, but it is led by one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the conference, so the Demon Deacons should correct those issues. Sam Hartman had only thrown three interceptions all season heading into last week's game, and he has now racked up 2,026 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. He is backed up by a pair of running backs who have gone over 350 rushing yards this season.

NC State is going to have trouble matching Hartman blow for blow, especially with an unresolved quarterback situation. The Wolfpack have been trying to figure out a starting option ever since Leary was injured on Oct. 8. Wake Forest has won and covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams, giving the Demon Deacons an edge heading into Saturday's showdown.

How to make NC State vs. Wake Forest picks

The model has simulated Wake Forest vs. NC State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins NC State vs. Wake Forest? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wake Forest vs. NC State spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.