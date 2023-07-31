Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer has been suspended indefinitely from the team, Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday. Rhule cited Farmer failing to adhere to team standards as reason for the suspension, though the first-year Nebraska coach did not dive into specifics.

Farmer started 11 games for the Huskers in 2022 and finished second on the team in tackles, ending the season with 38 total stops. He was not listed on the 120-man roster for Nebraska as it opened fall camp for the 2023 season on Monday.

Farmer faced off-field trouble last season when he was suspended for Nebraska's November loss to Michigan after being issued a ticket on suspicion of drunk driving. Farmer was pulled over in Lincoln, Nebraska, with a blood alcohol content measuring at 0.123, according to police, which exceeded the legal limit for Nebraska (0.08).

The 2023 season will be Farmer's fifth with the Huskers. Nebraska, seeking its first winning season since 2016, is looking to turn a corner under Rhule's leadership. Rhule orchestrated turnarounds at Temple and Baylor before going to the NFL to coach the Carolina Panthers in 2020. That stop lasted less than three full seasons after Rhule was fired during the middle of the season in the 2022 campaign.

Nebraska opens its 2023 campaign Thursday, Aug. 31 at Minnesota.