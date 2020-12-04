A Big Ten battle is on tap Saturday between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at noon ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue is 2-3 overall and 1-2 at home, while Nebraska is 1-4 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Cornhuskers are 4-10 against the spread in their last 14 games. The Boilermakers, meanwhile, are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games as a home favorite.

The Boilermakers are favored by one-point in the latest Purdue vs. Nebraska odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 62.5.

Nebraska vs. Purdue line: Boilermakers -1

Nebraska vs. Purdue over-under: 62.5

Nebraska vs. Purdue moneyline: Boilermakers -115, Cornhuskers -105

Why Nebraska can cover



The Cornhuskers have lost two straight, including a 26-20 setback to then-No 24 Iowa last week. Nebraska has played quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey throughout 2020, with Martinez completing 18 of 20 passes for 174 yards with a rushing touchdown against the Hawkeyes.

Still, Nebraska has struggled on offense all season -- ranking second-to-last in the Big Ten at 20.6 points per game. The Cornhuskers are just 1-4-1 against the spread in their last six meetings against Purdue. However, the underdog is 4-1-1 ATS in the last six meetings between Nebraska and Purdue.

Why Purdue can cover

After a 2-0 start, the Boilermakers have dropped three straight. Star wide receiver Rondale Moore, who missed the first three games with an injury, has 22 receptions for 192 yards total in the two games since his return. Purdue has played its last two games without starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who has been out with an injury. Backup Jack Plummer has completed 71.4 percent of his pass attempts for 604 yards with five touchdown passes and two interceptions in the interim.

Despite their recent losing skid, the Boilermakers will enter Saturday's contest confident they can secure the victory. That's because Purdue is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against Nebraska.

