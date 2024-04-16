The last two quarterbacks to win titles for Nick Saban at Alabama gave the legendary coach a first glimpse at his final championship ring over the weekend. Before the Crimson Tide's A-Day spring game on Saturday, Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe were among the group who presented Saban with the emblem commemorating Alabama's 2023 SEC championship.

"So you guys think I should wear this?" Saban asked before slipping the gaudy and oversized piece of jewelry onto his finger.

"Now that is a ring," Saban added. "I knew they were getting bigger and bigger and bigger. But I thought there was some limit."

Alabama's 27-24 win over No. 1 Georgia in the league championship game gave Saban his 11th SEC Championship between his time at LSU and Alabama. That means he officially has more conference title rings than will fit on both his hands.

"So this is something you put in your trophy case," he said. "It's not really something you wear, right?"

First-year Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer also had Saban speak to the team before the A-Day showcase. He reiterated that, while he may not be around every day anymore, he is still available as a resource for the Alabama players.

"I want you to know, I'm your best supporter. I'm going to stay behind the scenes, but you know where I'm at. If you need me, come see me, because I love you all and I want to see you be successful."