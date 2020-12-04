Nick Saban will be on the sidelines for Alabama's rivalry game against LSU on Saturday. He has been cleared to travel with the team on Friday for the game. Saban tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Crimson Tide's matchup with Auburn and has reported mild symptoms, so the coach has been isolating at home since last Wednesday.

With the positive test, there were questions of whether he would be able to make the trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but Saban cleared the air on the situation on Thursday.

Speaking with Crimson Tide radio broadcaster Eli Gold on his radio show, Saban said:

"I'll be there. I'm good. I think my time is up, so I'm ready to get back in the swing of things, even though I've been there for every possible thing, it's just been a little bit different. But now I can get back in person and do all the things we need to do without an issue or problem. The medical staff makes all those decisions based on the CDC timetables and all that. I'm cleared tomorrow to travel with the team."

Crimson Tide's coach says he is feeling great and has isolated for 10 days since his symptoms began, which is SEC protocol.

Saban missed the Iron Bowl against Auburn on Saturday due to the self isolation. It was the first game he missed in his 47 years of coaching.

He tested positive back in October, but after testing negative, was able to join the team for their game against Georgia.

The 69-year-old explained the treatment he has received, saying he had an IV last Wednesday.

He described it saying, "The plasma treatment or whatever it's called -- and it really worked wonders. I mean, I woke up the next day and I really only had slight symptoms of a head cold, maybe a little cough, so I felt like I had a cold but that's about it. I didn't feel bad, I didn't have a fever.

Saban continued praising the care he received, saying, "Whatever was in this plasma deal, it knocked it all out in one day. From Thursday on, I felt great and 100 percent. I would certainly recommend that treatment to anybody who can get it."

No. 1 Alabama, looking to keep their undefeated record and move to 9-0 against a 3-4 LSU squad on Saturday, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS.