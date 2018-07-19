North Carolina players could face suspension for selling school-issued athletic gear

North Carolina football players may be facing suspension for the unauthorized sale of school-issued athletic gear.

Multiple UNC athletic department officials confirmed to WRAL that the school self-reported the potential secondary violations back in February. It is not known at this time who is specifically involved in the sale of school-issued shoes and apparel, or how many are involved. The NCAA processed the report in March and the investigation is pending. Depending on the results of the investigation, impacted players could face a suspension of at least one game.

On Wednesday, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham released the following statement:

"When we became aware of a situation within the football program, we self-reported what the NCAA deemed to be a secondary violation. I worked closely with Chancellor Folt and Coach Fedora to address this issue from an NCAA, University and Department of Athletics perspective, and we have taken appropriate disciplinary action. We have high expectations of all of our students, coaches and staff, and we expect everyone to abide by and embrace team and NCAA rules. We are disappointed when we fall short, and we always strive to get better."

Wednesday was a rough day for the Tar Heels program with the 2018 ACC Media Days in full swing. Coach Larry Fedora came under intense scrutiny for his position that football was "under attack" and that any decline in football would be a "decline of our country."