The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2) host the California Golden Bears (2-0) in a non-conference battle on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Bears are hoping to continue their winning streak when they head into Notre Dame Stadium. Last week, California defeated UNLV 20-14. On the opposite side, Notre Dame was upset by Marshall 26-21 on Sept. 10. Drew Pyne will take over at quarterback for Notre Dame after Tyler Buchner injured his shoulder last week.

Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are 12-point favorites in the latest California vs. Notre Dame odds, with over/under for total points set at 41. Before making any Cal vs. Notre Dame picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on California vs. Notre Dame and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Notre Dame vs. Cal:

Cal vs. Notre Dame spread: Fighting Irish -12

Cal vs. Notre Dame Over/Under: 41 points

Cal vs. Notre Dame money line: Fighting Irish -455, Golden Bears +345

CAL: Over is 4-1 in Golden Bears last five games in September

ND: Fighting Irish are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Cal vs. Notre Dame picks: See picks here



Why Cal can cover

Senior linebacker Jackson Sirmon has been a tackling machine in the middle of the defense for the Golden Bears. Sirmon has good balance and short-area quickness. He reads the quarterback well and owns good instincts. The Tennessee native leads the team in total tackles (17) along with a forced fumble.

Junior defensive end Xavier Carlton is a nice presence off the edge for this unit. Carlton has violent hands and is persistent when rushing the passer. The California native is first on the team in sacks (2.5) with six total tackles. Junior safety Craig Woodson plays sound defense in the secondary. Woodson can come down into the box and wrap up ball carriers but has good coverage skills. He's logged eight tackles and one interception.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Junior tight end Michael Mayer is a nice offensive option. Mayer is a physical and willing blocker in the run game. The Kentucky native knows how to attack opposing linebackers and safeties in the passing game. Mayer is a smooth route runner with soft hands, leading the team in catches (13) and receiving yards (135).

Sophomore receiver Lorenzo Styles stretches the field for Notre Dame. Styles is blazing quick with good awareness to track down deep passes. The Ohio native snagged 24 passes for 344 yards and a touchdown during the 2021 season. He is looking to take a step forward this year and become a consistent playmaker. Styles is off to a good start, recording eight catches for 123 yards in two games.

How to make Cal vs. Notre Dame picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 42 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins California vs. Notre Dame? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.