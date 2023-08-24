No. 13 Notre Dame helps kick off college football Week 0 when they take on Navy on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland. The Fighting Irish, who finished 9-4 a year ago and ranked 18th overall, have finished in the Top 25 every season since going 4-8 in 2016. Navy, meanwhile, is looking to improve on last year's 4-8 mark and 4-4 finish in the American Athletic Conference, which saw the Midshipmen tie for sixth place with East Carolina. Navy is seeking its first winning record since going 11-2 in 2019. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 81-13-1, winning the last five games.

Kickoff from Aviva Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 50.5. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Navy picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Navy vs. Notre Dame and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Navy vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. Navy spread: Notre Dame -20.5

Notre Dame vs. Navy over/under: 50.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Navy money line: Navy +851, Notre Dame -1549

NAVY: The Midshipmen were 7-5 ATS last season

ND: The Fighting Irish have gone over the game total in each of their last seven games

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish will be led by graduate transfer Sam Hartman at quarterback. Hartman was a scoring machine for Wake Forest, throwing for 38 touchdowns a year ago. In his five seasons with the Demon Deacons, Hartman threw for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns against just 41 interceptions. Last season, he completed 270 of 428 passes (63.1%) for 3,701 yards and had a rating of 159.4.

Junior running back Audric Estime returns after leading Notre Dame in rushing yards in 2022. In 13 games, Estime carried 156 times for 920 yards (5.9 average) and 11 touchdowns. He rushed for over 100 yards in three games, including a 17-carry, 134-yard and two touchdown effort at North Carolina on Sept. 24. The versatile back also caught nine passes for 135 yards and a score.

Why Navy can cover

Despite that, the Fighting Irish are not a lock to cover the Navy vs. Notre Dame spread. That's because the Midshipmen are looking for a spark on offense and return last year's starter Tai Lavatai, with sophomore Blake Horvath ready if need be. Lavatai rushed for five touchdowns and threw for another five in 2022. He finished the season as the team's fifth-leading rusher, carrying 115 times for 309 yards (2.7 average).

Also returning is leading rusher Daba Fofana. The junior fullback carried 186 times for 769 yards (4.1 average) and six touchdowns. Against Notre Dame last November, he was a beast, carrying 15 times for 133 yards (8.9 average) and one score. His best game was a 21-carry, 159-yard and three-touchdown effort against Tulsa on Oct. 8.

How to make Navy vs. Notre Dame picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the point total. In fact, it says Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai will rush for 70 yards and a score, while Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman will throw for over 270 yards and two touchdowns.

