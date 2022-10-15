Who's Playing

Stanford @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Stanford 1-4; Notre Dame 3-2

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal haven't won a matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since Nov. 25 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Stanford will head out on the road to face off against Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish should still be feeling good after a victory, while Stanford will be looking to get back in the win column.

Stanford scored first but ultimately less than the Oregon State Beavers in their contest last week. Stanford and Oregon State were almost perfectly matched up, but the Cardinal suffered an agonizing 28-27 loss. Stanford was up 24-10 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Stanford's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Brycen Tremayne, who caught six passes for two TDs and 82 yards.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame turned the game against the BYU Cougars into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 496 yards to 280. Notre Dame took their game against BYU last week 28-20. TE Michael Mayer and QB Drew Pyne were among the main playmakers for the Fighting Irish as the former caught 11 passes for two TDs and 118 yards and the latter passed for three TDs and 262 yards on 28 attempts.

The Cardinal have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Stanford's loss took them down to 1-4 while Notre Dame's win pulled them up to 3-2. A win for Stanford would reverse both their bad luck and Notre Dame's good luck. We'll see if Stanford manages to pull off that tough task or if Notre Dame keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Notre Dame and Stanford both have three wins in their last six games.