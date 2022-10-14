The Stanford Cardinal (1-4) travel to South Bend to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) on Saturday evening. Stanford stumbles into this contest on a four-game losing streak as last week it narrowly fell to Oregon State 28-27. Meanwhile, Notre Dame heads into this game on a three-game win streak. On Oct. 8, the Fighting Irish outmatched BYU 28-20.

Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Fighting Irish at -17 in Stanford vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over/under for total points is 53.5.

Notre Dame vs. Stanford spread: Fighting Irish -17

Notre Dame vs. Stanford over/under: 53.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Stanford money line: Notre Dame -900, Stanford +600



STAN: Over is 4-0 last four Stanford games overall



ND: Fighting Irish are 4-0 ATS in their last four games in October:

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has a talented and athletic defensive group. With playmakers all over the field, it has been able to cause some trouble for opposing teams as of late. The Fighting Irish allow 340.4 total yards, which is first among Independent programs. Junior linebacker Jack Kiser is fluid and rangy in space, flashing his athleticism. Kiser leads the team in total tackles (30) and is tied for second in sacks (two).

Junior defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey is a nice edge threat off the end. Foskey is strong at the point of attack and plays with outstanding leverage with a smooth plan to get past blockers. The California native leads the team in sacks (three) and is tied for third in total stops (21).

Why Stanford can cover

Junior quarterback Tanner McKee leads the Stanford offense, and he has great footwork with a strong throwing arm. He is able to fit the football into tight windows with good velocity on his passes. The California native is completing 63% of his throws for 1,249 yards and 10 passing touchdowns. In his last outing, he went 20 of 33 for 269 yards and two scores.

Junior running back Casey Filkins is a hard and tough ball carrier. Filkins doesn't usually go down on the first hit due to his superb balance, and he is sixth in the Pac-12 in rushing yards (339) with three touchdowns. The Oregon native can also be an effective receiver coming out of the backfield as Filkins has recorded 12 catches for 157 yards and one touchdown.

