The No. 16 Syracuse Orange will try to knock off the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the first time in 14 years when the teams collide on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. The Orange have lost the last four meetings between the teams, including a 45-21 victory in the last matchup, two years ago in South Bend, Ind. The last time Syracuse beat Notre Dame, the Orange scored a touchdown with 42 seconds left to cap a 24-23 Orange win in 2008. This year Syracuse (6-1) is off to its best start since 1995. Meanwhile the Irish (4-3) are on track to have their worst season since going 4-8 in 2016.

Kickoff is noon ET. The Orange are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Syracuse vs. Notre Dame odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Syracuse picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse spread: Orange -1.5

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse over/under: 47.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse money line: Orange -120, Fighting Irish +100

SYR: The Orange rank sixth in the nation in scoring defense (15.1 points per game).

ND: Isaiah Foskey ranks 17th in the country in sacks per game (0.86).

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse has excelled at home this season. The Orange are a perfect 5-for-5 in the JMA Wireless Dome this year with the average score being 34-13. In the last home game, Syracuse knocked off No. 15 NC State, 24-9. A victory on Saturday would equal the most home wins in a season since the Dome opened in 1980, tying 2018 (6-0), '01 (6-0), '88 (6-0) and '87 (6-0).

In addition, the Orange is playing defense at a level the team hasn't reached in decades. Opponents are averaging just 15.1 points per game, which would be the fewest points allowed by the Syracuse defense since it allowed just 13.9 in 1987.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has one of the best tight ends in the country in Michael Mayer. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound junior ranks 22nd in the country in receiving touchdowns (six) and also leads the team in receiving yards per game (75.1). Already the all-time leader in tight end receptions (157) at Notre Dame, Mayer needs one more touchdown to sit alone atop the tight end career touchdown list.

In addition, the Fighting Irish have had success against ACC teams recently. Notre Dame has won 25 straight regular-season games against the ACC and six straight overall.

