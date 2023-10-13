Two of college football's bluebloods collide when the No. 10 USC Trojans and No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish square off on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The Trojans (6-0, 4-0 in Pac-12) are fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff. They are one of three undefeated teams in the Pac-12, along with Oregon and Washington. Meanwhile the Fighting Irish (5-2) are reeling after losing 33-20 at Louisville on Saturday, which effectively knocked Notre Dame out of CFP consideration. The loss was the team's second in the last three weeks.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. USC odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 60. Before making any USC vs. Notre Dame picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. USC and identified its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for USC vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. USC spread: Fighting Irish -2.5

Notre Dame vs. USC over/under: 60.5 points

Notre Dame vs. USC money line: Fighting Irish -139, Trojans +118

ND: Irish rank third in the country in passing yards allowed per game (146.6)

USC: QB Caleb Williams leads the nation in passing efficiency (206.4)

Notre Dame vs. USC: See picks at SportsLine

Notre Dame vs. USC live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish face a USC defense that is struggling again this season. One year after giving up 423.9 yards per game, which ranked 105th in the country, the Trojans are allowing 421.3 yards a game, which is 109th. In last week's 43-41 triple-overtime win over Arizona, USC coughed up 506 total yards to the Wildcats.

In addition, quarterback Sam Hartman has been solid to start the year. The senior transfer from Wake Forest ranks third in the country in passing touchdowns (16) and 15th in passing efficiency (168.6). He leads all active FBS quarterbacks in career touchdowns (126) and passing yards (14,679). See which team to pick here.

Why USC can cover

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is building a strong case to win a second consecutive Heisman. The overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft, Williams leads the country in passing efficiency (206.4), passing touchdowns (22) and points responsible for (172). He also ranks second in yards per pass attempt (10.98).

In addition, the defense should get a lift with the expected return of starting cornerback Domani Jackson. A five-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Santa Ana, Calif., Jackson missed last week's win over Arizona. But coach Lincoln Riley said he expects Jackson to play on Saturday, which would help bolster a unit that allowed 303 passing yards last week. See which team to pick here.

How to make Notre Dame vs. USC picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, predicting a combined 65 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins USC vs. Notre Dame, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of more than $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.