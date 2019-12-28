Ohio State vs. Clemson odds, line: College Football Playoff picks, best predictions from model on 8-2 roll

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to reach the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for the second time when they take on the defending national champion Clemson Tigers in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl on Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Buckeyes (13-0) won the inaugural CFP national title in the 2015 season and lost in the semifinals in their only other appearance, in 2017. That loss came to Clemson, which has won a nation's-best 28 straight games.

The No. 3 Tigers (13-0) are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 bowl games. Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Ohio State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 62.5. Before making any Ohio State vs. Clemson picks or PlayStation Fiesta Bowl predictions, you need to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between Ohio State vs. Clemson. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the pick. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Clemson vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Clemson spread: Tigers -2.5

Ohio State vs. Clemson over-under: 62.5 points

Ohio State vs. Clemson money line: Tigers -139, Buckeyes +117

CLEM: Tigers lead the nation in scoring defense (10.6 points per game)

OSU: Buckeyes lead the country in scoring offense (48.7 points per game)

The model knows that the Tigers have one of the best defensive players in the country in linebacker Isaiah Simmons. The track star and former safety leads the defense in tackles (93), sacks (7.0) and tackles for loss (14.0), while also contributing seven pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. For his dominant season, Simmons was named an unanimous All-American, the sixth player to earn such honors in Clemson history.

The model also has taken into account that Travis Etienne is one of the best running backs in the country. The junior from Jennings, La., leads the country in yards per rush (8.24) and ranks eighth in rushing touchdowns (17) and 10th in rushing yards per game (115.4).

But just because the Tigers have some dynamic players does not guarantee they will cover the Clemson vs. Ohio State spread in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Anchored by elite pass rusher Chase Young (16.5 sacks), the Buckeyes are playing championship-caliber defense. They rank No. 2 in the country in total defense (247.6 yards allowed per game) and third in scoring defense (12.5 points allowed per game). Ohio State also leads the country in tackles for loss (119).

On the other side of the ball, running back J.K. Dobbins has been a force for the Buckeyes. The 5-foot-10, 217-pound junior ranks in the top five in the country in rushing yards per game (140.7), all-purpose yards per game (156.1) and touchdowns (22). He has played his best against top-flight competition, averaging more than 175.0 yards per game against five top-15 defenses.

So who wins the Fiesta Bowl 2019 between Clemson and Ohio State? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ohio State vs. Clemson spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks.