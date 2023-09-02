No. 3 Ohio State looks to start another College Football Playoff run when it opens Big Ten play against Indiana on Saturday during the Week 1 college football schedule. The Buckeyes fell by just one point to eventual champ Georgia in the national semifinals last year and they've reloaded for another shot. All eyes will be on the quarterback position with Kyle McCord getting the first start for coach Ryan Day and talented sophomore Devin Brown still in the mix. Indiana is looking to rebound from back-to-back losing seasons as the Hoosiers have won just two Big Ten games during that span.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Buckeyes are 30-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Indiana odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 59. Before locking in any Indiana vs. Ohio State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Sign up now to get 50% off one year of the Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan at Paramount+ (expires 9/20/23). A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all for 50% for a year and a 7-day free trial when you sign up right here.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Ohio State vs. Indiana and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Indiana vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Indiana spread: Ohio State -30

Ohio State vs. Indiana over/under: 59 points

Ohio State vs. Indiana money line: Ohio State -9643, Indiana +2067

OSU: 6-6-1 ATS last season

IND: 4-8 ATS last season

Ohio State vs. Indiana picks: See picks here



Ohio State vs. Indiana streaming: Paramount+

Why Ohio State can cover

Regardless of the quarterback situation, the Buckeyes have an embarrassment of riches at other skill positions. Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. might be the nation's best and he'll likely be picked extremely early in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's joined by another 1,000-yard receiver from last year, Emeka Egbuka, giving the Buckeyes a 1-2 punch at receiver most teams could only dream of.

Ohio State's defense should be stout as the Buckeyes finished 13th in the national last year in total defense. Stopping big pass plays was a problem last year, but the Hoosiers might not have a competent enough of an aerial attack at this point to really hurt Ohio State in this area. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Indiana can cover

This is a big number for the Buckeyes to cover on the road. Even with their loaded roster last year, Ohio State never won by 30 or more points away from home. Indiana does have some history of sneaking up on the Buckeyes as well, keeping it within a score in 2020, 2015 and 2012.

Last year's starting quarterback Connor Bazelak hit the portal and the Hoosiers might turn to Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson, a former four-star recruit who they hope could be an upgrade. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Indiana vs. Ohio State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 57 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Indiana, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,500 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.