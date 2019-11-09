Ohio State vs. Maryland odds, line, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 105-69 run

The third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes welcome the Maryland Terrapins to Ohio Stadium on Saturday for a noon ET kickoff. The 8-0 Buckeyes are 43.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Maryland odds, up 1.5 from where the line opened. The over-under for total points scored is 66, up from an open of 63.5. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is out this week due to an unspecified NCAA rules violation that the school is investigating. While Young will be absent from the Buckeyes on Saturday, Ohio State's offensive duo of quarterback Justin Fields and running back J.K. Dobbins remains intact and potent. The Buckeyes rank third nationally in rushing yards (284.3 per game) and points scored (48.3). Maryland enters Saturday at 3-6 and is riding a four-game losing streak. The Terrapins give up an average of 30 points and 413.8 yards per game. Before making any Maryland vs. Ohio State picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Young leads the FBS with 13.5 sacks and is tied for second with 15.5 tackles for loss. He also tied Ohio State's single-game records for sacks (four) and tackles for loss (five) against Wisconsin two weeks ago. However, even without Young, the Buckeyes' defense is still among the best in the nation, allowing only 7.9 points and 224.3 yards per game. Couple that with an offense led by Fields (1,659 passing yards, 24 TDs) and Dobbins (1,110 rushing yards, nine TDs) and Maryland will have its hands full on both sides of the ball.

Ohio State has won five straight games against Maryland and the Buckeyes have covered seven straight games. Maryland is 2-5 against the spread in its last seven games and 1-9 straight up in its last ten Big Ten games.

But just because the Buckeyes have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio State vs. Maryland spread.

The Terrapins have one of the best rushing attacks in the Big Ten. Maryland ranks fifth in the conference in rushing offense, averaging 184.2 yards per game. Junior running back Javon Leake is a big reason for that success. He ranks ninth in the Big Ten in rushing (64.6 yards per game) and third in the conference in all-purpose yards (136.8) behind only Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor.

In addition, the Terrapins played well against a favored Ohio State team last season. In that game. Maryland lost 52-51 in overtime to the Buckeyes, who were favored by 13.5 points. Led by running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (298 rushing yards and two touchdowns), who is back this season, the Terrapins gashed Ohio State for 339 rushing yards.



