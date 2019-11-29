Ohio State vs. Michigan odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from Buckeyes expert who's 16-2

The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes hope to extend their winning streak against the 13th-ranked Michigan Wolverines when the Big Ten rivals meet for the 116th time on Saturday. Kickoff for The Game from Michigan Stadium is set for 12 p.m. ET. Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) has won seven consecutive matchups and 14 of the last 15 games between the East Division teams. Meanwhile, the Wolverines (9-2, 6-2) recorded a 39-14 victory at Indiana last Saturday for their fourth straight win, all of which have come by at least 25 points. The Buckeyes are nine-point favorites and the over-under is 50 in the latest Ohio State vs. Michigan odds. Before locking in your Michigan vs. Ohio State picks, listen to the college football predictions from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

Here are several betting lines for Michigan vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Michigan spread: Buckeyes -9

Ohio State vs. Michigan over-under: 50

Ohio State vs. Michigan money line: Buckeyes -330, Wolverines +260

OSU: DE Chase Young has 20.5 sacks during his 11-game streak

MU: QB Shea Patterson has 12 touchdown passes in last four games

Oh knows that the Buckeyes have clinched their third straight East Division title and are looking to become the first team to win three Big Ten championships in a row since Wisconsin (2010-12). Ohio State has been superb registering points and preventing them, leading the nation in scoring offense (49.4 points) and scoring defense (10.5). The Buckeyes also are No. 1 in the country with 47 sacks, an average of 4.36 per contest.

Ohio State needs to record six sacks on Saturday to eclipse the school mark for most in a season set by the 2000 squad. Defensive end Chase Young registered three against Penn State to increase his total to 16.5 this year, breaking the Buckeyes' single-season record set in 2007 by Vernon Gholston (14). The junior has brought down the quarterback 30.5 times in his career and is just 5.5 behind Mike Vrabel for first place on Ohio State's all-time list.

Despite their penchant for sacks, the Buckeyes are not guaranteed to cover the Ohio State vs. Michigan spread on Saturday in The Game.

That's because the Wolverines have been tightening up defensively. Michigan has surrendered only 13 touchdowns while forcing 14 turnovers in its last eight contests. The Wolverines also have prevented opponents from big gains on the ground, as they have allowed just one run of 20 or more yards over their last 32 quarters.

Quarterback Shea Patterson threw a career high-tying five touchdown passes last week, becoming the first quarterback in school history with four or more scoring tosses in back-to-back games. The senior signal-caller also completed three passes of at least 40 yards against Indiana after entering the contest with only six all season. Michigan has amassed over 400 total yards in five of its last six games while scoring 38 or more points in four consecutive contests.

