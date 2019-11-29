Ohio State vs. Michigan: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

It's a rivalry that's so entrenched in the college football lore it doesn't need a fancy nickname. All you have to do is say "The Game," and everybody in the Midwest will know exactly which game you're talking about. It's two of the biggest rivals in college football. Two schools who represent a pair of states that share a border.

It's No. 1 Ohio State and No. 13 Michigan. It's the 115th time they'll line up across the line of scrimmage from one another. It's a game that both teams prepare for all season. The players on both sides are reminded every week that this game is coming, and for the most part, their lives will be defined by how they perform in it.

You won a Big Ten title? You won the Heisman Trophy? A national title? That's great, but what was your record against Michigan? What was it against Ohio State? It's not a coincidence that former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who won a national title with the Buckeyes, says his greatest accomplishment in Columbus was going 7-0 against Michigan. For many, that's worth more than a national title could ever be.

Storylines

Ohio State: OK, so while this game is important, Ohio State is still playing for a national title. The Buckeyes moved up to No. 1 this week after beating Penn State. It was the first time all season the Buckeyes found themselves playing in the fourth quarter of a game in which the outcome wasn't already decided. Of course, Ohio State did more to keep Penn State in the game than the Nittany Lions did thanks to turnovers.

It's possible that, while they weren't looking past Penn State, they might have been looking down at their phones while Penn State was talking to them. Checking their Instagram to see what Michigan was up to. The Buckeyes have already clinched the East Division, but a statement win against the Wolverines might cement their status as a College Football Playoff team no matter what happens in the Big Ten Championship.

Michigan: At halftime of their game against Penn State, the Wolverines found themselves trailing 21-7. They made a comeback effort in the second half, but fell a dropped pass in the end zone short. Still, since leaving the locker room at Beaver Stadium that night, Michigan has outscored its opponents 180-52. They enter this game against Ohio State on a four-game win streak and looking to end a seven-game losing streak to the hated Buckeyes.

A lot was made about Michigan's philosophical change on offense heading into the 2019 season, and it did not get off to a smooth start. Things have begun clicking in the last month, however, and the Michigan team that will face Ohio State on Saturday is a lot better than the team we saw struggle with Army and get pantsed by Wisconsin.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

Listen, it's terrifying to take the Wolverines in this spot because of what Ohio State has done to them in recent years. Honestly, I'm not a huge fan of this pick. I prefer the over if I'm doing anything in this game because the decade has been filled with high-scoring affairs between these two. I expect another one to take place this Saturday, and unlike last season, I believe this Michigan team is better equipped to keep pace. Not enough to win the game, but enough to stay within the spread. I think. Maybe. Pick: Michigan (+8.5)

