The Michigan State Spartans (3-6) will try to spring one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten history when they face the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) on Saturday night. Michigan State had dropped six consecutive games prior to its 20-17 win over Nebraska last week. It was the team's first win under interim head coach Harlon Barnett, who took over when Mel Tucker was fired at the end of September. Ohio State remained perfect on the season with its 35-16 win at Rutgers last week, wrapping up three road games in a four-week stretch.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are favored by 31.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Michigan State odds, while the over/under is set at 47 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Michigan State vs. Ohio State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State spread: Ohio State -31.5

Ohio State vs. Michigan State over/under: 47 points

Ohio State vs. Michigan State money line: Ohio State: -10000, Michigan State: +2400

Why Ohio State can cover

Outside of a pair of games against top-10 teams, Ohio State has won every game this season by at least two touchdowns. The Buckeyes cruised to a pair of double-digit wins at Wisconsin and Rutgers during a two-game road trip that concluded last week with a 35-16 win over the Scarlet Knights. Junior running back TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

Sophomore quarterback Kyle McCord continued his efficient season by completing 19 of 26 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown for 2,352 yards, 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions overall this season. Ohio State has dominated this head-to-head series, winning seven straight matchups and covering the spread in the last six.

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State finally came up with a conference win last week, snapping a six-game losing streak with a 20-17 win over Nebraska. The Spartans were 3-point underdogs in what was their first win since Tucker was fired. Senior wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. came up with his best performance of the season, catching four passes for 94 yards and a score.

The Buckeyes have been banged up lately, with cornerback Denzel Burke and safety Lathan Ransom missing last week's game. They have also been struggling offensively at the beginning of games, averaging just 4.3 points per first quarter in their last six games. Ohio State has been shut out twice and scored just three touchdowns in the opening frame of those contests, and a slow start would make it difficult to cover this large of a spread.

