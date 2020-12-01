Bob Stoops is back on the field at Oklahoma football practices, and he's doing more than just observing. The legendary former Sooners coach filled in as an assistant for the team on Tuesday as the program deals with COVID-19 issues that have depleted its coaching staff ahead of Saturday's scheduled game against Baylor, coach Lincoln Riley revealed.

"Actually, we brought Coach Stoops out of retirement today," Riley said. "He was on the field and coached with us today. It was great to have him out there."

"It was great," Riley continued. "It's nice. It's been kind of in our hip pocket this whole team. If we had any staff member that fell off, we've got a Hall of Famer sitting on the bench. That's a pretty good bench when you can call that guy up. More than that, how much he cares about this program. I don't think there's anything he wouldn't do. It was great to have him out there today. It was awesome. Our kids were excited to see him, all of us were excited to see him. I think he had some fun as well."

Oklahoma had its game against West Virginia last week postponed due to issues with COVID-19, and is still missing some members of its coaching staff. Fortunately for Riley, Stoops still lives nearby and is closely connected with the program after retiring in 2017 after posting a 190-48 record in his 18-year run as coach. His son, Drake, is currently a wide receiver for the Sooners.