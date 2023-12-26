No. 20 Oklahoma State wraps up its campaign with a meeting against Texas A&M in the 2023 Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. The Cowboys (9-4) finished the regular season on a two-game winning streak before losing to Texas in the Big 12 title game. Texas A&M (7-5) lost four of its final seven games, including a 42-30 setback against LSU in its regular-season finale. This is the first meeting between these teams since the 2019 Texas Bowl, when Texas A&M picked up a 24-21 win over Oklahoma State.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Texas A&M is favored by 2 points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over/under is 53 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Texas Bowl picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M spread: Texas A&M -2

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M over/under: 53 points

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M money line: Texas A&M -129, Oklahoma State +109

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State will have star running back Ollie Gordon II on the field for this game after he earned unanimous All-American honors this season. He announced on Christmas Eve that he'll be returning to Oklahoma State in 2024, giving the Cowboys some momentum. He racked up 1,613 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 258 attempts, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Gordon went over 120 rushing yards eight times this season, including a pair of 270-plus yard outings.

Senior quarterback Alan Bowman is still in place as well after throwing for 3,058 yards and 13 touchdowns, with three of those scores coming against Texas in the Big 12 title game. Texas A&M is going to be without at least 10 starters in this game due to injuries, opt-outs and the transfer portal, leaving Oklahoma State in a much better position. The Cowboys have covered the spread in six of their last nine games, including four of their last five as underdogs.

Why Texas A&M can cover

While Texas A&M is going to be without a bunch of key players on Wednesday, the Aggies are still favored for a reason. They are facing an Oklahoma State pass defense that was among the worst in college football, finishing at the bottom of the Big 12. Young quarterback Jaylen Henderson will be excited about his starting opportunity, even though he will be without top wide receivers Evan Stewart (portal) and Ainias Smith (opt-out).

Henderson threw two touchdown passes in each of the final three games during the regular season, including a 294-yard outing against LSU in the finale. He also adds more mobility to the offense than Max Johnson or Conner Weigman did, rushing for 104 yards and two scores in just three games. The Aggies have won six straight games as favorites, and they have covered the spread in four of their last five December contests. See which team to pick here.

