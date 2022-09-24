The Kansas State Wildcats and the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 clash at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma is 3-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while the Wildcats are 2-1 overall and 0-0 on the road. Chris Klieman's squad nearly pulled off a miraculous come-from-behind win as 12.5-point underdogs last season but a failed onside kick ultimately allowed Oklahoma to escape with a 37-31 victory.

Oklahoma had lost the previous two seasons to the Wildcats and Klieman's program has now covered the spread in each of the last three seasons. However, the Sooners are favored by 13 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Kansas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 53. Before entering any Kansas State vs. Oklahoma picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football odds for Kansas State vs. Oklahoma:

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State spread: Oklahoma -13

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State over/under: 53 points

What you need to know about Oklahoma

On Saturday, Oklahoma turned the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers into a track meet after outgaining them 580 yards to 327. Oklahoma claimed a resounding 49-14 win over Nebraska on the road. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and 230 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one score and 55 yards. Gabriel put himself on the highlight reel with a 61-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.

The UCF transfer has thrown for 765 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception this year while adding 65 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, Tennessee transfer Eric Gray has led a potent rushing attack that is averaging 235 rushing yards per game by averaging 7.7 yards per carry and producing 329 scrimmage yards and two scores in three games.

What you need to know about Kansas State

Meanwhile, K-State came up short against the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, falling 17-10. Quarterback Adrian Martinez put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one touchdown and 150 yards on 31 attempts in addition to picking up 59 yards on the ground.

The Nebraska transfer has helped the Kansas State ground game produce 239.3 yards per game. Martinez has rushed for 150 yards and two scores while running back Deuce Vaughn has rushed for 352 yards and three touchdowns. However, the Wildcats have only averaged 115.3 passing yards per game on the year.

