The 14th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will look to continue their recent domination over the seventh-ranked Kentucky Wildcats when they meet in a Southeastern Conference crossover matchup on Saturday. The Rebels (4-0) have won the last two meetings with the Wildcats (4-0), and six of the last eight. Mississippi is coming off a 35-27 win over Tulsa in a game they trailed 14-7 late in the first quarter. Kentucky, meanwhile, trailed early against Northern Illinois before building a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter before hanging on for the non-conference win.

Kickoff from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., is set for noon ET. Kentucky is averaging 31.25 points per game this season, while Ole Miss averages 41. The Rebels are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Ole Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Kentucky picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -6.5

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss over-under: 54.5 points

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss money line: Kentucky +210, Ole Miss -260

UK: The Wildcats are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games overall

MISS: The Rebels are 11-5-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels have a pair of explosive wide receivers in seniors Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath. Mingo leads the team with 257 yards receiving on 12 receptions (21.4 average) and one touchdown. He has had three receptions in each game this season, including a 103-yard performance against Central Arkansas on Sept. 10. In four years at Ole Miss, Mingo has 73 receptions for 1,154 yards (15.8 average) and eight touchdowns.

Heath is tied for the team lead with 13 receptions for 220 yards (16.9 average) and three scores. Last week against Tulsa, Heath caught four passes for 75 yards (18.8 average) and one touchdown. He also had touchdown receptions in each of the first two games. For his career, he has 84 receptions for 969 yards (11.5 average) and 11 touchdowns.

Why Kentucky can cover

Despite that, the Rebels are not a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Ole Miss spread. That's because the Wildcats are led by senior quarterback Will Levis, who has compiled a 174.0 rating this season. Levis has completed 79 of 117 passes for 1,185 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has been picked off four times. Levis is third in the SEC in passing efficiency and passing touchdowns.

Leading Kentucky's rushing attack thus far has been fifth-year senior running back Kavosiey Smoke. Smoke has carried 51 times for 263 yards (5.2 average) and one touchdown. He also has three receptions for 30 yards. He has played in 38 career games for the Wildcats, rushing for 1,569 yards. Last week, Smoke had 12 carries for 85 yards (7.1 average) against Northern Illinois. The Wildcats will also have running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (suspension) back in the lineup. The senior ran for 1,379 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

