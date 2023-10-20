Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars @ No. 9 Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Washington State 4-2, Oregon 5-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oregon. They will be playing in front of their home fans against the Washington State Cougars at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

After a string of six wins dating back to last season, Oregon's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of Washington by a score of 36-33. Oregon gained 126 more yards on the day, but it was Washington that made the best of use of them.

Despite their loss, Oregon saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Bo Nix, who threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Bucky Irving, who rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Washington State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were completely outmatched by Arizona at home and fell 44-6. It was the first time this season that Washington State let down their fans at home.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Cougars had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 234 total yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Arizona gained 516.

Having lost for the first time this season, Oregon fell to 5-1. As for Washington State, their loss dropped their record down to 4-2.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As mentioned, Oregon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 20 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' contest: The Ducks have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 220.5 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Cougars, though, as they've been averaging only 93.8 per game. How will Washington State fare against such a dominant running game?

Odds

Oregon is a big 20-point favorite against Washington State, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 62 points.

Series History

Oregon and Washington State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.