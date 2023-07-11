Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 20th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday with the 610th overall pick. Uiagalelei is entering his fourth season of college football and hasn't played organized baseball since high school, but was once highly regarded as a pitching prospect. Uiagalelei's fastball clocked in at 93 miles per hour, according to Prep Baseball Report.

While he entertained the idea of playing both sports, Uiagalelei focused on football as 247Sports' top-ranked quarterback and No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2020.

Though it's improbable that Uiagalelei would give up his projected spot as the starting quarterback at Oregon State this season, his selection in the MLB Draft leaves the door open for a baseball career down the road. Once regarded as a likely NFL Draft selection, Uiagalelei needs a good showing on the gridiron in order to make up ground on a solid class of quarterbacks eligible for the 2024 draft.

Uiagalelei lost the starting quarterback job at Clemson to Cade Klubnik last year, prompting a transfer to Oregon State in the offseason. There is hope that a fresh start with the Beavers will help unlock his full potential after the Tigers' offense grew stale under former coordinator Brandon Streeter. The Beavers won 10 games last season for the first time since 2006 and coach Jonathan Smith has earned a reputation as a quarterback guru.