Who's Playing

Washington State @ Oregon State

Current Records: Washington State 4-2; Oregon State 4-2

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars are 7-0 against the Oregon State Beavers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Washington State and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. The Beavers should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington State will be looking to right the ship.

The contest between Washington State and the USC Trojans last week was not a total blowout, but with Washington State falling 30-14 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Washington State's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Jaylen Jenkins, who picked up 130 yards on the ground on 13 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Jenkins has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Oregon State dodged a bullet last week, finishing off the Stanford Cardinal 28-27. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 24-10 deficit. Oregon State's RB Damien Martinez was one of the most active players for the squad, punching in one rushing touchdown. Martinez's performance made up for a slower game against the Utah Utes two weeks ago.

The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Washington State and Oregon State now sit at an identical 4-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Washington State comes into the matchup boasting the eighth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at three. But Oregon State enters the contest with 16 rushing touchdowns, good for 11th best in the nation. We'll see if the Cougars' defense can keep the Beavers' running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beavers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington State have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last eight years.