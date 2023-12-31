The 23rd-ranked and unbeaten Liberty Flames will battle the eighth-ranked Oregon Ducks in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. The Flames (13-0), winners of Conference USA at 8-0, have outscored their opponents 530-295 this season after defeating New Mexico State 49-35 in the CUSA title game on Dec. 1. Oregon (11-2) lost twice to conference champion and second-ranked Washington this season, including a 34-31 decision in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 1. The two losses were by a combined six points.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 1 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. The Ducks are 18-point favorites in the latest Liberty vs. Oregon odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 68.

Oregon vs. Liberty spread: Oregon -18

Oregon vs. Liberty over/under: 68 points

Oregon vs. Liberty money line: Liberty +607, Oregon -927

LIB: The Flames have won 13 straight games

ORE: The Ducks are 9-3-1 ATS in their last 13 games

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks are led by dynamic senior quarterback Bo Nix, who can hurt opposing defenses through the air and on the ground. Nix has completed 336 of 435 passes (77.2%) for 4,145 yards and 40 touchdowns with just three interceptions and a rating of 186.2. Nix has also carried 53 times for 228 yards (4.3 average) and six touchdowns. The fifth-year veteran who played his first three seasons at Auburn, has thrown for nearly 15,000 yards and 108 touchdowns in his career.

Junior running back Bucky Irving helps power the Oregon ground attack. He led the team with 172 carries for 1,063 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had four 100-plus rushing games, including a 22-carry, 127-yard, and one touchdown effort in a 36-33 loss at Washington on Oct. 14. In that game, he also caught six passes for 34 yards. His best game came against Washington State on Oct. 21, when he carried 15 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns while catching three passes for 51 yards and another score. See which team to pick here.

Why Liberty can cover

Powering the Flames is sophomore quarterback Kaidon Salter, who has more than 3,800 yards from scrimmage. Salter has completed 162 of 266 passes (60.9%) for 31 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 182.4 rating. He is also the team's second-leading rusher, carrying 153 times for 1,064 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the C-USA Championship Game win over New Mexico State, he passed for 319 yards on 20 of 25 attempts with two touchdowns and carried 12 times for 165 yards and one score.

Junior running back Quinton Cooley leads the Liberty rushing attack. He has carried 213 times for 1,322 yards (6.2 average) and 16 touchdowns. In 13 games this season, he has surpassed 100 yards seven times, including a 28-carry, 163-yard and two touchdown effort in a 31-13 win at Jacksonville State on Oct. 10. He carried 24 times for 134 yards and three scores in a 42-35 triumph against Middle Tennessee on Oct. 17. See which team to pick here.

