The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will try to stay alive for a spot in the College Football Playoff when they face the No. 25 Washington Huskies on Saturday night. Oregon was blown out by Georgia in its season opener, but the Ducks have won all eight of their games since then. Meanwhile, Washington is on a three-game winning streak following a 24-21 win over Oregon State last week.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Ducks are favored by 13 points in the latest Oregon vs. Washington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 72.5. Before entering any Washington vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Oregon vs. Washington:

Oregon vs. Washington spread: Oregon -13

Oregon vs. Washington over/under: 72.5 points

Oregon vs. Washington money line: Oregon -550, Washington +400

Oregon vs. Washington picks: See picks here

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon jumped from No. 8 to No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings following its blowout win over Colorado last week. The Ducks have a chance to play in the Pac-12 title game and potentially earn a berth in the four-team playoff, so they are as motivated as any team in the country right now. They have dominated Washington over the past two decades, winning 15 of the last 17 meetings, including eight of the last nine matchups in Eugene.

Quarterback Bo Nix became the third player in school history to be named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week in three consecutive weeks after he threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more against Colorado. Nix also caught his first career receiving touchdown.

Why Washington can cover

Washington has quietly been one of the best teams in the conference this season, earning a spot in the College Football Playoff rankings earlier this week. The Huskies have won three straight games, including a 24-21 win over Oregon State last week. They are coming into this matchup with an extra day of rest under their belt after beating the Beavers on a Friday night.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads the nation in passing yards (3,232) and has also thrown 23 touchdown passes. He has set school records for single game passing yards (516), completions (36) and total offense (529). The Huskies are coming into this game with a ton of momentum under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, which makes them dangerous as double-digit underdogs.

How to make Washington vs. Oregon picks

The model has simulated Oregon vs. Washington 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Washington vs. Oregon? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon vs. Washington spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.