A Pac-12 battle is on tap Saturday between the Washington State Cougars and the No. 11 Oregon Ducks at 7 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. Both teams enter Saturday's matchup with a 1-0 record. The Ducks are 12-1 in their last 13 games against an opponent from the Pac-12. Washington State, meanwhile, is 18-2 in its last 20 games at home.

The Cougars have also dominated the Ducks against the spread, covering the number in each of their last 10 meetings against Oregon. Despite that statistic, the Ducks are favored by 10.5-points in the latest Washington State vs. Oregon odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 57.5. Before you make any Oregon vs. Washington State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 37-20 on top-rated picks through 10 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $900 in profit already.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Washington State vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Washington State spread: Ducks -10.5

Oregon vs. Washington State over-under: 57.5

Oregon vs. Washington State moneyline: Ducks -380, Cougars +300

What you need to know about Oregon

The Ducks opened their 2020 season with a 35-14 win against visiting Stanford last weekend. Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough completed 17 of 26 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown, and also had 11 carries for 85 yards and another score.

Running back CJ Verdell, the Pac-12's top returning rusher after gaining 1,220 yards in 2019, ran for 105 yards and a touchdown against Stanford. Verdell piled up more than 300 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns against Washington State last year, including 257 rushing yards.

What you need to know about Washington State

Quarterback Jayden de Laura passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score in his college debut last week as the Cougars earned a 38-28 victory at Oregon State. The true freshman completed 18 of 33 passes for 227 yards and also rushed for 43 yards.

RB Deon McIntosh added 147 rushing yards and a score as the Cougars piled up 456 total yards on Oregon State. It was the Notre Dame transfer's first 100-yard game since 2017.

How to make Oregon vs. Washington State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the model suggesting that Shough finishes well under 200 passing yards.

So who wins Oregon vs. Washington State? And which side of the spread has all the value?