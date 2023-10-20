No. 9 Oregon (5-1) will try to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts Washington State (4-2) on Saturday afternoon. The Ducks won their first five games before losing to then-No. 7 Washington in a 36-33 final last week. Washington State is coming off back-to-back losses to UCLA and Arizona after winning its first four games. The Ducks are in fourth place in the Pac-12 standings, while the Cougars are in seventh place.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Oregon is favored by 20 points in the latest Oregon vs. Washington State odds, while the over/under is set at 62 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Oregon vs. Washington State spread: Oregon -20

Oregon vs. Washington State over/under: 62 points

Oregon vs. Washington State money line: Oregon: -1358, Washington State: +787

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon came up just short against Washington last week, but it won four of its first five games in blowout fashion. The Ducks have scored at least 33 points in every game, led by Heisman Trophy candidate Bo Nix. He has thrown for 1,796 yards, 17 touchdowns and just one interception, completing 79.2% of his passes.

Running backs Bucky Irving and Jordan James have provided balance on the ground, with both of them rushing for more than seven yards per carry. Washington State's defense is coming off a terrible performance, allowing 44 points in a blowout loss to Arizona, despite entering that game as a 7.5-point favorite. The Ducks are unbeaten against the spread in their last six games, and they are 19-1 straight up in their last 20 home games.

Why Washington State can cover

Washington State is coming off a rough showing against Arizona, but it won its first four games of the season before playing a close road game at UCLA. The Cougars scored more than 30 points in all four of their wins to open the year, beating then-No. 19 Wisconsin and then-No. 14 Oregon State. Junior quarterback Cameron Ward has thrown for 1,783 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Ward has gone over 325 passing yards on three occasions, including a pair of 400-yard performances. Oregon is coming off an emotional road loss at Washington, leaving the Ducks in a vulnerable spot on Saturday afternoon. Washington State has covered the spread in 11 of the last 13 meetings between these teams, and it has covered in 14 of its last 20 games against Pac-12 opponents. See which team to pick here.

