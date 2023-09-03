Oregon's mascot had a busy afternoon during the Ducks' 81-7 blowout of Portland State on Saturday. The Duck did a total of 546 push-ups in between scores during the Week 1 home opener.

Oregon's 81 points were the most for the program in the modern era -- 73 of which were unanswered after giving up a touchdown early in the first quarter. The Ducks are the first FBS team to score at least 80 points in a game since UNLV beat Idaho State 80-8 on Sept. 26, 2015.

Oregon star quarterback Bo Nix finished the game 23-of-27 passing for 287 yards and three touchdowns. He was pulled early in the third quarter after opening up the second half with a three-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a 21-yard touchdown pass to USC transfer WR Gary Bryant Jr. Nix' other two touchdown passes went to wide receiver Troy Franklin, who finished with a game-high 119 yards receiving.

Ducks running back Jordan James finished with three touchdowns on the ground, and Bucky Irving added 119 yards and two touchdowns to power Oregon's rushing attack. Oregon finished the game with 729 total yards of offense.

Oregon's defense stepped up and recorded three sacks after only having 16 total sacks as a team in 2022. The Ducks defense allowed 200 just total yards, including only 52 yards through the air.

Oregon has a big test on the road next week in Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech. Red Raiders starting QB Tyler Shough previously played with Oregon before transferring to Texas Tech following the 2020 season.