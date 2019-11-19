Penn State QB Sean Clifford deleted social media amid death threats received after Minnesota loss
Clifford was blamed by fans for the Nittany Lions upset loss on the road two weeks ago
Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford told reporters on Tuesday that he deleted his social media accounts after the Nittany Lions' loss to Minnesota on Nov. 9. Clifford rid himself of the distraction because of the comments, and even death threats, he was receiving from fans as a result of his performance.
"I completely deleted it," Clifford said, via 247Sports. "I usually delete it closer to games, but I completely deleted it after the Minnesota game. It's kind of sad to say but you know how fans sometimes get. It gets a little crazy. I was kind of, I guess, sick and tired of getting death threats, and some pretty explicit and pretty tough-to-read messages.
"But you know, you learn how to deal with certain things and ... and how certain people are just gonna react because you know, it's a very passionate game with a lot of passionate people. You know, our fans are ... are definitely one of, if not, the most passionate in the country. I just try to stay away from it. I appreciate all of the positive people that are around, but there's also people that try to tear you down. It's always just been better to keep your head away from that kind of stuff."
In the game against the Golden Gophers, a 31-26 defeat that served as Penn State's first loss of the season, Clifford completed 23 of 43 passes for 340 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, including a pick in the end zone with one minute remaining as the Nittany Lions were driving for the game-winning touchdown.
Clifford told reporters after Penn State's bounce-back win against Indiana that the 2019 Nittany Lions are still hungry after the loss. He then promised "the best week of preparation that we will have" heading into Saturday's much-anticipated meeting with Ohio State.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Mark Dantonio plans to return in 2020
Dantonio is facing a possible second losing season in the past four years
-
Miami (OH) vs. Akron odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron game 10,000...
-
Toledo vs. Buffalo odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Buffalo vs. Toledo game 10,000 times.
-
The Bottom 25: Akron winless with 2 left
Anybody can rank the best teams, only The Bottom 25 ranks the worst
-
New Mexico DL Nahje Flowers dies at 21
Flowers made 11 starts at defensive end in 2018 and appeared in six games this season
-
Tua Tagovailoa (hip) out for season
Tagovailoa was carted off the field and helicoptered to a hospital during Alabama's win over...
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game