The Sam Houston Bearkats face a difficult task in attempting to claim their first victory of the season on Thursday night when they visit the Liberty Flames. The matchup at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va. pits Liberty, a newcomer to Conference USA, against a Sam Houston team making its debut in FBS in 2023. The Flames (4-0) have won each game by double digits, the most recent being a 38-6 victory against Florida International on Saturday. The Bearkats (0-4) lost 35-28 in overtime last Thursday to Jacksonville State.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Williams Stadium on CBS Sports Network. The latest Sam Houston vs. Liberty odds via the SportsLine consensus list the Flames as 21-point favorites, and the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before locking in any Liberty vs. Sam Houston picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Sam Houston vs. Liberty spread: Flames -21

Sam Houston vs. Liberty over/under: 46 points

Sam Houston vs. Liberty money line: Bearkats +817, Flames -1432

SHS: K.C. Keeler is 85-31 in his nine-plus seasons as coach.

LIB: Liberty is 26-15 ATS since 2020, going 19-8 ATS after a victory.

Why Liberty can cover

Liberty has one of the nation's top 10 offenses, while Sam Houston has the worst. The Flames rank second in rushing (271 yards per game), 10th in total yards (501), and 13th in scoring (40 points per contest). Quarterback Kaidon Salter has been the focal point of everything, throwing for 919 yards, rushing for 268, and accounting for 16 touchdowns while throwing only one interception. The Bearkats offense ranks last in yards per game (219.5) and scoring (9.5).

The Flames are 4-0 against the spread this season and 39-25 ATS since moving up to FBS in 2018. Running backs Quinton Cooley and Billy Lucas have combined for 567 rushing yards, both averaging more than six per carry. Four Liberty receivers have more than 100 yards and at least two touchdowns. The Flames rank fourth in the nation in turnover margin on the strength of 12 takeaways and have 10 sacks.

Why Sam Houston can cover

Sam Houston is 2-2 against the spread and comes off a promising performance against Jacksonville State. The Bearkats also had a couple of extra days of rest and preparation after that Thursday matchup. They put up 435 total yards against the Gamecocks, with quarterback Keegan Shoemaker throwing for 285 and two touchdowns. Running back John Gentry, a transfer from Utah State, had 97 rushing yards and 85 receiving, including a 56-yard touchdown.

Receiver Noah Smith, with 17 receptions for 156 yards, is a reliable target for Shoemaker. Sam Houston's defense, led by linebacker Trevor Williams (48 tackles), forced three turnovers last Thursday. The unit allows 177 passing yards per game, 14th-best in FBS, and 25 points per contest (55th). Coach K.C. Keeler won an FCS title at Delaware in 2003, then led Sam Houston to the crown in 2020. The Bearkats went 21-1 from 2020-21, so they can be a dangerous team.

