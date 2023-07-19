NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Using the "championship or bust" benchmark that follows the Alabama football program every season under Nick Saban, the 2022 campaign -- during which neither the offense nor defense met the Crimson Tide standard -- is considered a bust. As a result, former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien walked through a wide-open exit door while former defensive coordinator Pete Golding left to join another former Alabama coordinator, Lane Kiffin, at Ole Miss, a move that was met with minimal pushback from Saban.

The Crimson Tide finished seventh in the conference in rushing at 195.69 yards per game and veered away from the smash-mouth style that become synonymous with Bama football. The Tide only had 457 rushing attempts on the season (76th in the nation). Even with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young taking the snaps, the balance simply wasn't there.

"I think we became more Bryce-oriented," Saban said. "Pass, pass, pass, pass."

In comes Tommy Rees from Notre Dame to provide that balance on offense. His youth, energy and ability to adapt in the new age of college football was one of the biggest attractions that led to the marriage.

"Tommy Rees is one of the brightest young guys that I've seen in a long time in this business, and he's been a great addition and brought a lot of positives to the offensive side of the ball in terms of his ideas and how he relates to players, how he presents to players, his energy and enthusiasm on the field has been contagious," Saban said. "I think I see a great trust in our players with Tommy and what he tries to do from a leadership standpoint on offense."

Rees' new-look offense is tailored more toward the player rather than the player being coached into a scheme.

"I think as far as the offense that he's installed and brought to the team, it utilizes everybody's strengths," offensive lineman JC Latham said. "We do whatever we got to do for whatever our strength is to succeed on that play or the series or whatever it might be. So understanding that, I think we have a great group. I think we have a great scheme that we're willing to just showcase, show the world."

During his time running the defense, Golding became a lightning rod of criticism. Even though the statistics weren't disastrous, the defense gave up 52 points in the loss to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium and 32 in the overtime loss to LSU in Death Valley.

So, in comes a familiar face in Kevin Steele, a veteran defensive coordinator who had been on Saban's staff three separate times at Alabama, though he's merely back to fix a minor glitch. The familiarity with Saban's defensive philosophy is one of the main reasons why the legendary Alabama coach turned to his long-time assistant to replace Golding.

"Kevin Steele was a long-time defensive coordinator in this league and has coached with us a couple times before, and he knows the system. He knows what's expected."

Whether the changes work remains to be seen, but Saban made It clear that the goal is to get back to the more traditional Alabama standard that built the dynasty of the 2010s.