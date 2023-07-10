Talking season is upon us, which means that the whirlwind known as SEC Media Days will once again serve as one of the primary kickoff events in the lead-up to the 2023 college football season. The four-day event, which kicks off on July 17 inside the Nashville Grand Hyatt, will feature all 14 conference head coaches and three players per team representing their respective program. We already know when the coaches will be speaking, but on Monday, those player representatives were announced by the league.
Five quarterbacks will make the rounds next week: Arkansas dual-threat star K.J. Jefferson, LSU Heisman Trophy hopeful Jayden Daniels, Mississippi State veteran Will Rogers, South Carolina signal-caller Spencer Rattler and Tennessee's Joe Milton III. This comes after two of the conference's biggest star quarterbacks -- Alabama's Bryce Young and Georgia's Stetson Bennett IV -- moved on to the NFL.
The list of players also includes two of the leagues top running backs: Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins and Arkansas' Raheim Sanders.
Below is the full list of participants who will make the rounds at SEC Media Days, which take place from July-17-20 in Nashville.
Monday, July 17
LSU - Brian Kelly
Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz
Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher
Tuesday, July 18
Auburn - Hugh Freeze
Georgia - Kirby Smart
Mississippi State - Zach Arnett
Vanderbilt - Clark Lea
Wednesday, July 19
Alabama - Nick Saban
Arkansas - Sam Pittman
Florida - Billy Napier
Kentucky - Mark Stoops
Thursday, July 20
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
South Carolina - Shane Beamer
Tennessee - Josh Heupel
Players attending
Alabama
JC Latham, OL, Junior
Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Junior
Dallas Turner, LB, Junior
Arkansas
Landon Jackson, DE, Junior
KJ Jefferson, QB, Senior
Raheim Sanders, RB, Junior
Auburn
Luke Deal, TE, Senior
Elijah McAllister, LB, Senior
Kameron Stutts, OL, Senior
Florida
Kingsley Eguakun, OL, Junior
Jason Marshall Jr., DB, Junior
Ricky Pearsall, WR, Senior
Georgia
Brock Bowers, TE, Junior
Kamari Lassiter, DB, Junior
Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Junior
Kentucky
Eli Cox, OL, Senior
Octavious Oxendine, DL, Senior
J.J. Weaver, LB, Senior
LSU
Jayden Daniels, QB, Senior
Josh Williams, RB, Senior
Mekhi Wingo, DT, Junior
Ole Miss
Cedric Johnson, DE, Senior
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Sophomore
Deantre Prince, CB, Senior
Mississippi State
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Senior
Jo'quavious Marks, RB, Senior
Will Rogers, QB, Senior
Missouri
Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Junior
Javon Foster, OL, Senior
Darius Robinson, DL, Senior
South Carolina
Tonka Hemingway, DL, Senior
Kai Kroeger, P, Senior
Spencer Rattler, QB, Senior
Tennessee
Joe Milton III, QB, Senior
Omari Thomas, DL, Senior
Jacob Warren, TE, Senior
Texas A&M
Fadil Diggs, DL, Junior
McKinnley Jackson, DL, Senior
Ainias Smith, WR, Senior
Vanderbilt
Ethan Barr, LB, Senior
Jaylen Mahoney, S, Senior
Will Sheppard, WR, Senior