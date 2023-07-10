Talking season is upon us, which means that the whirlwind known as SEC Media Days will once again serve as one of the primary kickoff events in the lead-up to the 2023 college football season. The four-day event, which kicks off on July 17 inside the Nashville Grand Hyatt, will feature all 14 conference head coaches and three players per team representing their respective program. We already know when the coaches will be speaking, but on Monday, those player representatives were announced by the league.

Five quarterbacks will make the rounds next week: Arkansas dual-threat star K.J. Jefferson, LSU Heisman Trophy hopeful Jayden Daniels, Mississippi State veteran Will Rogers, South Carolina signal-caller Spencer Rattler and Tennessee's Joe Milton III. This comes after two of the conference's biggest star quarterbacks -- Alabama's Bryce Young and Georgia's Stetson Bennett IV -- moved on to the NFL.

The list of players also includes two of the leagues top running backs: Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins and Arkansas' Raheim Sanders.

Below is the full list of participants who will make the rounds at SEC Media Days, which take place from July-17-20 in Nashville.

Monday, July 17

LSU - Brian Kelly

Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

Tuesday, July 18

Auburn - Hugh Freeze

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Mississippi State - Zach Arnett

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

Wednesday, July 19

Alabama - Nick Saban

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Florida - Billy Napier

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Thursday, July 20

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

South Carolina - Shane Beamer

Tennessee - Josh Heupel

Players attending

Alabama

JC Latham, OL, Junior

Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Junior

Dallas Turner, LB, Junior

Arkansas

Landon Jackson, DE, Junior

KJ Jefferson, QB, Senior

Raheim Sanders, RB, Junior

Auburn

Luke Deal, TE, Senior

Elijah McAllister, LB, Senior

Kameron Stutts, OL, Senior

Florida

Kingsley Eguakun, OL, Junior

Jason Marshall Jr., DB, Junior

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Senior

Georgia

Brock Bowers, TE, Junior

Kamari Lassiter, DB, Junior

Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Junior

Kentucky

Eli Cox, OL, Senior

Octavious Oxendine, DL, Senior

J.J. Weaver, LB, Senior

LSU

Jayden Daniels, QB, Senior

Josh Williams, RB, Senior

Mekhi Wingo, DT, Junior

Ole Miss

Cedric Johnson, DE, Senior

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Sophomore

Deantre Prince, CB, Senior

Mississippi State

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Senior

Jo'quavious Marks, RB, Senior

Will Rogers, QB, Senior

Missouri

Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Junior

Javon Foster, OL, Senior

Darius Robinson, DL, Senior

South Carolina

Tonka Hemingway, DL, Senior

Kai Kroeger, P, Senior

Spencer Rattler, QB, Senior

Tennessee

Joe Milton III, QB, Senior

Omari Thomas, DL, Senior

Jacob Warren, TE, Senior

Texas A&M

Fadil Diggs, DL, Junior

McKinnley Jackson, DL, Senior

Ainias Smith, WR, Senior

Vanderbilt

Ethan Barr, LB, Senior

Jaylen Mahoney, S, Senior

Will Sheppard, WR, Senior