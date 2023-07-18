Georgia football coach Kirby Smart told reporters Tuesday at SEC Media Days in Nashville that defensive back Smoke Bouie is no longer part of the team. Bouie was preparing for his first season with the Bulldogs after playing at Texas A&M as a freshman.

"Smoke is no longer with our team," Smart said. "It's been that way for a while. He's kind of mutually agreed to part ways, and we wish him nothing but the best. It's very disappointing that his stay was short, but it was a decision that was made on both parties, and like I said, we wish him nothing but the best. He's from the hometown where I'm from. I know a lot of people back there, but it was the decision that was made."

Bouie entered the transfer portal in December 2022 after his first season with the Aggies. He received a 247Sports transfer grade of 92, making him a four-star prospect and the No. 9 cornerback available in the portal. He was one of three transfer portal additions for the Bulldogs, joining a pair of four-star wide receivers in RaRa Thomas (Mississippi State) and Dominic Lovett (Missouri).

A Georgia native, Bouie ended the 2022 season with four tackles and one pass breakup while appearing in seven games as a reserve cornerback for the Aggies. Bouie was one of four freshmen suspended by Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher in September for violating team rules. He missed the Miami game and returned a week later against Arkansas.

Bouie's transfer stock was lifted by his pedigree as a former blue-chip high school recruit. He was the No. 46 overall player in the class of 2022 and graded out as the No. 3 safety.